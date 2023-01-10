Lula, Biden discuss attacks on Brazil govt buildings over phone
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 10-01-2023 03:17 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 03:13 IST
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva spoke over the phone on Monday with U.S. President Joe Biden about the invasion of government building in Brasilia, a statement from Lula's office said.
Supporters of Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday invaded and defaced the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court, echoing the January 2021 U.S. Capitol invasion by fans of former President Donald Trump.
