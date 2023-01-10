Left Menu

Classified documents from Biden's vice presidential days found at his think-tank centre

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-01-2023 07:09 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 07:09 IST
Classified documents from Biden's vice presidential days found at his think-tank centre
  • Country:
  • United States

A small number of documents marked as classified from the previous Obama-Biden administration have been found at President Joe Biden’s think-tank institute here, the White House has said.

“The White House is cooperating with the national archives and the Department of Justice regarding the discovery of what appear to be Obama-Biden administration records, including a small number of documents with classified markings,” Richard Sauber, Special Counsel to the President, said in a statement on Monday.

Sauber said the documents were discovered when the president’s personal attorneys were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate the office space at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC.

The president periodically used this space from mid-2017 until the start of the 2020 campaign. On the day of this discovery, November 2, 2022, the White House Counsel’s Office notified the national archives, the special counsel said. The archives took possession of the materials the following morning, Sauber said.

“The discovery of these documents was made by the president’s attorneys. The documents were not the subject of any previous request or inquiry by the archives, he said.

“Since that discovery, the president’s personal attorneys have cooperated with the archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden administration records are appropriately in the possession of the archives,” Sauber said in a statement.

Biden’s political opponents, in particular the opposition Republican Party, were quick on slamming the president.

“We were told for months that this was treasonous… grounds for impeachment... & meriting the death penalty, yet I have a feeling nothing will happen!?” Donald Trump Jr, son of former president Donald Trump, said in a tweet.

“It’s been revealed that classified documents were found inside Joe Biden’s private office. Why were they there, why wasn’t the Justice Department looking for these documents, and who had access to them?” Senator Marsha Blackburn said in a tweet.

Classified documents from Joe Biden’s vice-presidential days found at his private office.'' When will the FBI raid his home?'' Republican Congressman Troy Nehls said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
3
SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

 Global
4
Convergent Finance LLP and Manoj Chacko to co-found pure-play regional airline branded Fly91

Convergent Finance LLP and Manoj Chacko to co-found pure-play regional airli...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023