Biden and Mexico's Obrador pledge to tackle irregular migration at meeting
Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 07:26 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 07:26 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, reaffirmed at a meeting in Mexico City on Monday their commitment to use "innovative approaches" to deal with irregular migration, the White House said in a readout.
"President Biden and President Lopez Obrador also reaffirmed their commitment to address the root causes of migration."
