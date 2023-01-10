Left Menu

President Murmu to address valedictory session of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 10-01-2023 09:01 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 09:01 IST
President Droupadi Murmu will on Tuesday address the valedictory session of the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention underway in Madhya Pradesh's Indore's city.

Murmu will take part in the ongoing programmes of the PBD at the Brilliant Convention Centre here in Madhya Pradesh. She is also scheduled to meet Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi and Guyana President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in the afternoon.

Before addressing the valedictory session, President Murmu will also confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awards, as per the official programme.

Union ministers S Jaishankar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also take part in the PBD programmes, official sources said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention here.

He described Pravasi Bharatiyas as the ''brand ambassadors'' of India on foreign soil and said they have a significant place in the journey of the country as it enters the 'Amrit kaal' of the next 25 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

