NCP chief Sharad Pawar to undergo cataract surgery

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2023 09:31 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 09:31 IST
Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar will undergo a cataract surgery at a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, a party functionary said.

On Monday, Sharad Pawar's nephew and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar had said the party chief was to attend a book launch event but could not as he had to get admitted to hospital for the eye surgery.

''He will undergo a cataract operation today,'' a party functionary said.

The surgery is scheduled at a hospital in south Mumbai. The 82-year-old NCP chief had undergone surgery for one of his eyes sometime back, Ajit Pawar said on Monday.

Last year, Sharad Pawar underwent a medical procedure to remove a mouth ulcer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

