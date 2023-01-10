NCP chief Sharad Pawar to undergo cataract surgery
Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar will undergo a cataract surgery at a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, a party functionary said.
On Monday, Sharad Pawar's nephew and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar had said the party chief was to attend a book launch event but could not as he had to get admitted to hospital for the eye surgery.
''He will undergo a cataract operation today,'' a party functionary said.
The surgery is scheduled at a hospital in south Mumbai. The 82-year-old NCP chief had undergone surgery for one of his eyes sometime back, Ajit Pawar said on Monday.
Last year, Sharad Pawar underwent a medical procedure to remove a mouth ulcer.
