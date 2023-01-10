Don't let days of bloodshed return to Tripura: Himanta to voters

Noting that peace is prevailing in Tripura under the BJP-led government, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to the voters not to let the ''days of bloodshed'' return to the northeastern state.

Addressing the Jan Vishwas Rally in Killa area of Gomati district on Monday, he said Tripura's ''development speed'' is at 100 kmph under the ruling BJP-led dispensation.

''Tripura was earlier known for killings, murders and rapes but now peace is prevailing. Don't let those days of bloodshed return to the state,'' he said. Asserting that Tripura has witnessed massive growth under the BJP rule, the NEDA (North East Democratic Alliance) convenor said the northeastern state would have developed at a much higher pace, at 120 kmph, had the COVID pandemic not struck.

''Tripura's current development speed stands at 100 kmph, with the Modi government at the Centre and the Manik Saha administration in the state contributing 50 kmph each.

''The development speed would have been 120 kmph had there not been two years of COVID pandemic. The BJP has done in just five years what the Left Front could not achieve in all these years,'' he said.

Appealing to the people to ''bless the BJP for five more years'', Sarma said the speed of the ''development vehicle'' will be 120 kmph if the saffron party retains power in the state.

Sarma asserted that setting up campuses of National Law University and National Forensic Science University in the state, besides 10 new degree colleges, are some of the achievements of the governments of Chief Minister Manik Saha and his predecessor Biplab Kumar Deb.

He said that 20 per DA (dearness allowance) has been given to government employees while social pension has been hiked to Rs 2,000 per month. Election to the 60-member assembly in the state is due early this year.

