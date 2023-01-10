Left Menu

NCP chief Sharad Pawar undergoes cataract surgery

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2023 14:15 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 14:06 IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar undergoes cataract surgery
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar underwent cataract surgery in his right eye at a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, a party functionary said.

The 82-year-old leader was later discharged, he said.

''He (Pawar) underwent a cataract operation today in his right eye,'' the functionary said. Sharad Pawar's nephew and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Monday said the party chief was to attend a book launch event but could not as he had to get admitted to hospital for the eye operation.

The NCP president had undergone operation for one of his eyes sometime back, he said.

Last year, Sharad Pawar underwent a medical procedure to remove a mouth ulcer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023