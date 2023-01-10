NCP chief Sharad Pawar undergoes cataract surgery

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar underwent cataract surgery in his right eye at a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, a party functionary said.

The 82-year-old leader was later discharged, he said.

''He (Pawar) underwent a cataract operation today in his right eye,'' the functionary said. Sharad Pawar's nephew and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Monday said the party chief was to attend a book launch event but could not as he had to get admitted to hospital for the eye operation.

The NCP president had undergone operation for one of his eyes sometime back, he said.

Last year, Sharad Pawar underwent a medical procedure to remove a mouth ulcer.

