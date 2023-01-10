Sisodia asks LG to clear appointment of DERC chairman

Left Menu

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday urged LG VK Saxena to urgently clear appointment of the chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission DERC.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week approved appointment of Justiceretd Rajeev Shrivastava as the next DERC chairman.The file was sent for nod of the LG, the government had said.In a letter to the LG, Sisodia said the post of DERC chairman became vacant on Tuesday, and requested him to urgently clear the appointment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2023 15:03 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 15:02 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday urged LG VK Saxena to ''urgently'' clear appointment of the chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week approved appointment of Justice(retd) Rajeev Shrivastava as the next DERC chairman.

The file was sent for nod of the LG, the government had said.

In a letter to the LG, Sisodia said the post of DERC chairman became vacant on Tuesday, and requested him to ''urgently'' clear the appointment.

''Have requested Hon LG to clear the appointment of DERC Chairperson urgently. The post becomes vacant from today. I have also urged him not to send the file directly to officers (as he has done in three cases last week) as that is against the Constitution and various SC judgements,'' Sisodia tweeted.

No immediate reaction was available from the LG's office over Sisodia's letter.

