Learning Hindi will help in connecting with more people in India: Tamil Nadu Governor

"Since in this country, the largest number of people speak Hindi, it will be helpful to learn one more Indian language," the governor said when he was asked about the Hindi language.

ANI | Updated: 10-01-2023 15:44 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 15:44 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi here on Tuesday said that one should try to learn many languages and "since the largest number of people speak Hindi" in the country, learning it will be helpful.

"We should learn as many languages as we can. In our country, many languages are there. Learning one more language is an advantage. If we learn more languages we can connect to more people," he said while interacting with civil service aspirants.

"Since in this country, the largest number of people speak Hindi, it will be helpful to learn one more Indian language," the governor said when he was asked about the Hindi language. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

