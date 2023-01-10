Left Menu

U.S.'s Yellen chairs meeting with UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand ministers

U.S.'s Yellen chairs meeting with UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand ministers
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen chaired a meeting of finance ministers from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, Britain's finance ministry said in a statement published on Tuesday.

Yellen used the meeting to underscore the need for close collaboration and to develop greater resilience against global supply chain disruptions caused by Russia's invasion of UKraine, the statement said.

"The ministers shared perspectives on global economic challenges and reflected on the distinct challenges stemming from Russia's illegal and unprovoked war against Ukraine," the statement said.

