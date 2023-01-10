Left Menu

Stand with Centre if there is a difference between central, state govts: Tamil Nadu Guv asks civil service aspirants

"If there is any difference between central and state government, there is no doubt that you (civil service aspirant interview candidates) should be standing with Central Government," Ravi said.

ANI | Updated: 10-01-2023 16:22 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 16:22 IST
Stand with Centre if there is a difference between central, state govts: Tamil Nadu Guv asks civil service aspirants
(From Left) TN governor RN Ravi and CM MK Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a row with the Tamil Nadu government, Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday asked the civil service aspirant interview candidates here that they should stand with the centre if there is any difference between central and state governments. "If there is any difference between central and state government, there is no doubt that you (civil service aspirant interview candidates) should be standing with Central Government," Ravi said.

On Monday, the assembly saw unprecedented scenes when Governor R N Ravi walked out in a rush following the adoption of a resolution moved by Chief Minister Stalin which sought to expunge, from house records, whatever the Governor spoke outside the customary government-prepared address. Earlier on Wednesday, the Governor sparked a controversy when he remarked that for the name of the State "Thamizhagam would be more appropriate than Tamil Nadu." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023