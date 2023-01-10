Left Menu

BJP's 'use and discard' policy responsible for plight of Kashmiri Pandit employees: Kharge

It further hardened its stand against the protesting employees and stopped salaries of those who did not return to work.However, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang Kundbarao Pole, had said last week that a majority of Kashmiri Pandit employees have returned to work.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2023 16:43 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 16:27 IST
BJP's 'use and discard' policy responsible for plight of Kashmiri Pandit employees: Kharge
Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday attacked the BJP over protests by Kashmiri Pandit employees, alleging that the saffron party's ''use, discard and betray'' policy is responsible for their plight.

''Kashmiri Pandit employees are protesting for over 245+ days, demanding their 'right to life' & 'relocation'. Their salaries are being withheld for months and their security is being compromised,'' Kharge said in a tweet.

''BJP's 'use, discard & betray' policy is responsible for their plight,'' he said.

Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit employee, was shot dead by terrorists inside his office at Chadoora in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir in May last year. The killing had sparked off protests by Kashmiri Pandit employees who refused to return to work.

A group of protesting employees had also left the Valley and demonstrated in Jammu, demanding that they be relocated outside the Valley till the security situation improved there.

Though the J&K administration agreed to look into most of the demands of the Kashmiri Pandits, it reportedly ''refused'' to relocate them out of Kashmir. It further hardened its stand against the protesting employees and ''stopped'' salaries of those who did not return to work.

However, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang Kundbarao Pole, had said last week that a majority of Kashmiri Pandit employees have returned to work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023