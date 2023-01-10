Left Menu

Appoint CLP leader before Jan 19: Gujarat Assembly secretariat tells Congress

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-01-2023 16:44 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 16:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat Assembly secretariat has asked the opposition Congress to appoint its ''authorised person'' or leader in the House before January 19.

The secretariat has sent a letter to state Congress chief Jagdish Thakor to this effect, said senior party MLA Shailesh Parmar.

The Congress being the largest opposition party, a legislator appointed as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader (its ''authorised person'') would likely become the Leader of Opposition.

As per the rules, opposition parties are supposed to appoint their authorised persons within 30 days of oath-taking by the newly-elected Members of the Legislative Assembly. MLAs of the 15th Legislative Assembly were sworn in on December 19.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said the CLP leader will be announced by the party high command soon.

''The high command in Delhi has already taken into consideration the views of our MLAs and senior state leaders,'' he added.

''It is mandatory for all the parties to appoint an authorised person in the Assembly so that the Speaker can communicate with him if there are any anti-defection incidents,'' said Assembly secretary D M Patel.

In the elections held in December 2022, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 156 seats in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, while the Congress finished a distant second with 17 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) bagged five seats, three seats went to Independents and one to the Samajwadi Party.

