Left Menu

Congress appoints 47 block presidents in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-01-2023 17:00 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 16:56 IST
Congress appoints 47 block presidents in Rajasthan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday appointed 47 more block presidents.

Earlier, the party had released two lists of 100 and 88 block presidents.

Sharing the third list on Twitter, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said, ''47 Block Congress Committee presidents of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee have been appointed.'' ''Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the newly appointed office-bearers. I have full faith that all of you will strengthen the organisation further by discharging this responsibility with full dedication and hard work,'' he said.

The rejig in the state organisation comes ahead of the assembly polls later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023