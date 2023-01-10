Congress appoints 47 block presidents in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday appointed 47 more block presidents.

Earlier, the party had released two lists of 100 and 88 block presidents.

Sharing the third list on Twitter, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said, ''47 Block Congress Committee presidents of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee have been appointed.'' ''Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the newly appointed office-bearers. I have full faith that all of you will strengthen the organisation further by discharging this responsibility with full dedication and hard work,'' he said.

The rejig in the state organisation comes ahead of the assembly polls later this year.

