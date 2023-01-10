Left Menu

Amit Shah meets VP Dhankhar, ex-president Kovind

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2023 17:50 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 17:37 IST
Amit Shah meets VP Dhankhar, ex-president Kovind
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar along with BJP president J P Nadda and discussed various issues with him.

Shah also met former president Ram Nath Kovind and had a discussion with him on various subjects related to the country's progress and social welfare.

''Met Honourable Vice President Shri @jdhankhar1 at his residence and discussed various topics. National president of the party Shri @JPNadda was also present,'' he tweeted in Hindi.

After meeting Kovind, the home minister said his views on various subjects related to the country's progress and social welfare are always inspiring.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023