Amit Shah meets VP Dhankhar, ex-president Kovind

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar along with BJP president J P Nadda and discussed various issues with him.

Shah also met former president Ram Nath Kovind and had a discussion with him on various subjects related to the country's progress and social welfare.

''Met Honourable Vice President Shri @jdhankhar1 at his residence and discussed various topics. National president of the party Shri @JPNadda was also present,'' he tweeted in Hindi.

After meeting Kovind, the home minister said his views on various subjects related to the country's progress and social welfare are always inspiring.

