Amit Shah meets VP Dhankhar, ex-president Kovind
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar along with BJP president J P Nadda and discussed various issues with him.
Shah also met former president Ram Nath Kovind and had a discussion with him on various subjects related to the country's progress and social welfare.
''Met Honourable Vice President Shri @jdhankhar1 at his residence and discussed various topics. National president of the party Shri @JPNadda was also present,'' he tweeted in Hindi.
After meeting Kovind, the home minister said his views on various subjects related to the country's progress and social welfare are always inspiring.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- J P Nadda
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Shah
- Jagdeep Dhankhar
- Union Home
- Hindi
- Kovind
ALSO READ
Gujarat victory will have "positive impact" on 2024 Lok Sabha polls, change entire political picture: Amit Shah
New parties came to Gujarat, made tall claims before polls, but were wiped out: Shah taunts AAP
Karnataka CM Bommai will be in Delhi, may meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda
HM Amit Shah pays tributes to Guru Gobind Singh, Sahibzades, Mata Gujri
Mathura court order for survey of Shahi Idgah complex violation of 1991 Act: Owaisi