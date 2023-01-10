Nisith Pramanik appears before Alipurduar court in theft case

Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik appeared before the Alipurduar court on Tuesday, two days before the time limit granted by the Calcutta High Court for him to appear in person in a 2009 theft case where he is accused.

Judicial Magistrate of Alipurduar Court Moumita Mallick dispensed with his appearance in person in future sittings of the court on this case.

A warrant for his arrest had been issued by the Alipurduar court against Pramanik, the MP for Coochbehar, on November 11 in 2022 in connection with an alleged case of theft in 2009 for not appearing before it for hearing of the case.

After the court appearance, Pramanik told reporters that he was not named in the FIR and that his name had been included later owing to political considerations as the Left Front was in power in the state at that time and he was in an opposition party.

The Calcutta High Court had on November 23, however, stayed the warrant against the minister and directed him to appear before the magistrate at Alipurduar court between January 7 and January 12, 2023.

Pramanik appeared before the court on Tuesday, two days before the window given by the high court expired.

It was claimed by Pramanik's lawyers that the case of theft had been registered against unknown people at Alipurduar police station, but he was falsely implicated by the police.

They said that the minister could not appear before the Alipurduar court on November 11 since the Parliament was in session and that the same had been intimated through an application to the court, but a warrant had been issued for his non-appearance, “Opposition leaders are being falsely implicated across the state. It is a political conspiracy. I was framed then (2009) as I was associated with the Rajbanshi agitation,'' Pramanik said.

He claimed that the UPA government at the Centre and the Left Front dispensation in West Bengal had strategically suppressed the Rajbanshi agitation at that time in the northern parts of the state.

''I have full faith in the judiciary and I am sure that the matter will be resolved soon,'' the minister said.

