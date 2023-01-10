Left Menu

Italian, Japanese leaders agree to form "strategic partnership"

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 18:44 IST
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her Japanese counterparty Fumio Kishida agreed at a meeting on Tuesday to strengthen ties in a range of spheres including the economy, trade and security, the leaders said.

"We have agreed to elevate our relations to the level of a strategic partnership," Meloni told reporters in a brief statement after the meeting in Rome.

Among the areas of heightened cooperation Kishida cited diplomacy, investment, railways and cinema.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

