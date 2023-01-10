Italian, Japanese leaders agree to form "strategic partnership"
Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 18:44 IST
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her Japanese counterparty Fumio Kishida agreed at a meeting on Tuesday to strengthen ties in a range of spheres including the economy, trade and security, the leaders said.
"We have agreed to elevate our relations to the level of a strategic partnership," Meloni told reporters in a brief statement after the meeting in Rome.
Among the areas of heightened cooperation Kishida cited diplomacy, investment, railways and cinema.
