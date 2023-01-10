Presiding officers' conference begins Wednesday, to discuss need for harmonious relationship between legislature, judiciary

The 83rd All India Presiding Officers' Conference, beginning in Jaipur on Wednesday, will deliberate on issues such as the need to maintain a harmonious relationship between the legislature and the judiciary and India's G-20 presidency and the role of legislatures in it.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the conference in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will chair it, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Tuesday.

Dhankhar arrived in Jaipur on Tuesday for the conference, being held in Rajasthan after a gap of 11 years.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, besides presiding officers of legislative bodies from across the country, will attend the event.

''During the two-day conference, presiding officers of legislative assemblies and legislative councils from all over the country will brainstorm on various matters ranging from India's leadership of the G-20 to harmonious relations between the legislature and the judiciary,'' the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

Under the chairmanship of Birla, a detailed discussion was held on Tuesday on the agenda of the conference.

It was decided in the meeting that during the conference, there will be a detailed discussion on India's leadership of G-20 and the role of legislatures in it, the statement added.

''It is important that in the next one year, along with other G-20 countries, India plays the role of a guide in the direction of democratic empowerment in countries around the world,'' the Secretariat said.

Discussions will also take place on making Parliament and legislatures more effective and accountable, according to the statement.

Birla said the responsibilities and authority of the legislature, judiciary and the executive are properly defined in the Constitution.

''It is necessary that these three organs work in a harmonious manner as per the spirit of the Constitution,'' he added. Discussions will also be held on further efforts to bring all legislatures of the country on a single digital platform, the Lok Sabha secretariat said.

This will ensure quick and easy exchange of information and innovations being done in the legislative bodies across the country after all the legislatures come onboard the digital Sansad platform, it added.

The All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC) is the apex body of the legislatures in India that completed its hundred years in 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the inaugural session of the 82nd AIPOC in 2021 in Shimla. The first conference was held in Shimla in 1921.

