Left Menu

NC asks Home Minister Amit Shah to convene all-party meet to ‘bail out’ J-K from uncertainty

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-01-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 18:58 IST
NC asks Home Minister Amit Shah to convene all-party meet to ‘bail out’ J-K from uncertainty
  • Country:
  • India

The National Conference on Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to convene an all-party meeting to “bail out” the people of Jammu and Kashmir from the prevailing situation of uncertainty and fear psychosis following targeted killings by militants.

It alleged that the Lieutenant Governor administration has “miserably failed” to handle the present situation in the Union Territory.

Rattan Lal Gupta, provincial president (Jammu), National Conference, asked the home minister to convene an all-party meeting to bail out the people of J-K from the prevailing situation of uncertainty and fear psychosis on account of frequent terrorists activities, especially against the minority community both in Kashmir and Jammu provinces.

Gupta, along with senior party leaders, visited Dhangri village in Rajouri on Monday to offer condolences to the bereaved family members of the victims of the terror attacks. Seven people were killed by terrorists in the village last week.

Gupta expressed concern over the Lt Governor's “hesitant approach” in calling an all-party meeting despite several requests by different political parties, including the NC, over the burning issues which the people are confronting with in J-K after the targeted killings, a party statement said.

He said the “dillydallying stance” of the Lt Governor has proved deleterious for the UT as many precious lives have been lost to terror strikes. It is the reason the NC has now decided to approach the Union home minister to come out with a concrete plan after consulting all political entities through a meaningful meeting to be conducted as soon as possible, he added.

Gupta also requested the home minister to personally visit Dhangri to meet the affected families and also to assess the ground realities.

''Issues which the people are finding it difficult to confront these days in J-K include selective killings, uncontrollable inflation, unemployment, recruitment scams, unprecedented price hike of LPG, unavailability of civic amenities, relocation of employees working in Valley, rampant corruption and others,'' the NC leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023