NCP slams TN guv for skipping portions of customary Assembly address

Hence, they cannot toe the line of the party they belong to.Governors are the guardians of a state and their constitutional duty is to be neutral.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2023 19:39 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 19:39 IST
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday criticised Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for skipping portions of the government prepared customary address in the legislative Assembly and staging a walkout.

The NCP's national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said governors are guardians of the state their constitutional duty is to remain neutral.

In his address in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday, Ravi skipped a few portions of the draft prepared by the government, prompting Chief Minister M K Stalin to move a resolution to expunge from records all such comments made by the governor that didn't conform to the draft.

It is customary for the governor to adhere to the draft of his speech prepared by the government.

Crasto in a statement said that a governor's post is constitutional and therefore, they must bear in mind that once appointed they do not belong to any party. Hence, they cannot toe the line of the party they belong to.

''Governors are the guardians of a state and their constitutional duty is to be neutral. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi's behaviour in the state Assembly does not behove well for his stature and constitutional position,'' the NCP leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

