Nadda chairs general secretaries meet to deliberate on BJP's national executive agenda

Ahead of the BJP national executive conclave, party president J P Nadda on Tuesday chaired a marathon meeting of its national general secretaries to deliberate on its agenda, with ''mobilisation'' of people to connect them with a host of events linked to G20 featuring prominently in the deliberations.

The party's ongoing organisational exercise for the 2024 general election, including the 'Lok Sabha Prawas' exercise aimed at brightening its prospects in 160 seats where it has been traditionally weak, and upcoming state assembly polls were part of the deliberations in the day-long meeting.

Party sources said the national executive, which is scheduled for January 16-17 in the national capital, may have three resolutions to cover political, economic and foreign policy issues while stressing that nothing has been finalised yet.

What is, though, clear is that the party will go all out to promote G20 events amid the opposition's attempts to play down India's presidency of the elite grouping of 20 leading economies of the world by pointing out that it came to the country by rotation and was not a government's achievement.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often emphasised that India's presidency of the bloc belongs to the nation and not to party. He has stressed on using the opportunity to showcase the country's heritage and cultural riches. The BJP will go out to mobilise people,'' a BJP leader said.

BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda will coordinate the organisational exercise related to G20.

India has planned around 200 events across 56 cities in the run up to the G20 summit in September.

Political observers believe that the ruling BJP will leverage the global profile associated with the event for electoral gains as it works to retain for yet another term. Around 350 senior leaders, including Modi and other bigwigs, will attend the executive meeting.

Amid the strong possibility of Nadda's term being extended beyond the three years of tenure for a party president, sources said it is a practice for the incumbent to continue in the position till fresh elections are conducted. Only Parliamentary Board, the apex organisational body of the BJP, can take any decision related to the national president, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)