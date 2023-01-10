KCR to address public meeting in Khammam on Jan 18, political friends likely to share dais

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be addressing a public rally on January 18 in Khammam, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to dedicate to the nation and lay foundation stone for projects worth Rs 7,000 crore in the state.

BRS party sources said Rao is extending invitation to Chief Ministers of Delhi, Punjab and Kerala -- Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, and Pinarayi Vijayan respectively, along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, to share the dais with him.

On the occasion, party leaders from Khammam district, who had met the Chief Minister on Monday, discussed ways to make the public meeting a big success, a press release from the CMO said.

''To make the first BRS meeting to be held in Telangana a big success, CM KCR gave several suggestions to the leaders of Khammam district,'' it said. Rao is also known as KCR.

Modi will be visiting Telangana on January 19 to dedicate to the nation and lay foundation stone for projects worth Rs 7,000 crore in the state besides flagging off a Vande Bharat train between Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam (in Andhra Pradesh).

