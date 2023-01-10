Left Menu

Indian-origin Ranj Pillai to become 10h premier of Yukon territory in Canada

Indian-origin Cabinet minister Ranj Pillai will on January 14 take oath as the tenth premier of Canadas territory of Yukon, becoming the second politician of Indian heritage to head a region in the country, according to a media report on Tuesday.Pillai, whose roots can be traced from Kerala, was on January 8 unanimously chosen as the leader of Yukon Liberal Party, the party said in a statement on its website.

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 10-01-2023 19:54 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 19:54 IST
Indian-origin Ranj Pillai to become 10h premier of Yukon territory in Canada

Indian-origin Cabinet minister Ranj Pillai will on January 14 take oath as the tenth premier of Canada's territory of Yukon, becoming the second politician of Indian heritage to head a region in the country, according to a media report on Tuesday.

Pillai, whose roots can be traced from Kerala, was on January 8 unanimously chosen as the leader of Yukon Liberal Party, the party said in a statement on its website. Pillai was the only candidate in the running when nominations closed on January 7, Yukon News reported.

“I am honoured and humbled to be acclaimed as the leader of the Yukon Liberal Party. We have so much to be proud of and I’m very excited for what the future of the Yukon holds,” Pillai tweeted on Tuesday.

The Yukon government's executive council office said Pillai and his Cabinet will be sworn in on the coming Saturday afternoon in a public ceremony in the foyer of the Jim Smith Building.

He will become just the second premier in Canadian history of Indian heritage, following Ujjal Dosanjh who held that post in the province of British Columbia between 2000 and 2001.

There are 10 provinces and three territories in Canada.

Pillai said in a statement issued by his campaign after the announcement that he was ''committed to working hard, seeking common ground, acting strategically, and to fiercely defending the interests of the Yukon''.

''I look forward to serving all Yukoners as our dedicated team continues to make this territory one of the best places to call home,” he said.

The leader also thanked outgoing Premier Sandy Silver for his “leadership and dedication”.

Premier Silver -- the longest-serving current premier in the country who has been party leader since 2012 and led the party to victory in two elections -- announced on September 9 last year that he would step down from the helm after the party found a new leader to take over the premiership.

The current MLA for Porter Creek South, Pillai was first elected to the Yukon Legislative Assembly in the 2016 territorial election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023