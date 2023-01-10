Left Menu

Brazil must 'combat terrorism,' top court justice says after capital riots

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes said on Tuesday the country must firmly combat "terrorism" and "anti-democratic people attempting a coup" after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Brasilia earlier this week.

"Democracy will prevail and Brazilian institutions will not bend," said Moraes, who leads a probe into anti-democratic protests that has already yielded several arrests.

