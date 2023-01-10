Brazil must 'combat terrorism,' top court justice says after capital riots

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes said on Tuesday the country must firmly combat "terrorism" and "anti-democratic people attempting a coup" after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Brasilia earlier this week.

"Democracy will prevail and Brazilian institutions will not bend," said Moraes, who leads a probe into anti-democratic protests that has already yielded several arrests.

