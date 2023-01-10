How many proposals translated into actual investment, asks MP Cong chief Nath

Ahead of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Indore, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Tuesday asked how many of the 6,500 proposals received in the past 18 years resulted in actual investment in the state.

The GIS would start in Indore from Wednesday.

“We welcome the investors coming to Madhya Pradesh. A new tradition of trust about the state should be formed, and we welcome it. But investment comes only when investors have faith in the state. It won't come if you only make speeches, issue advertisements and organise media events,” he told reporters here.

“Such meets are being held for the last 18 years during which period 6,500 proposals came. But we want to know how many of them were actually implemented,” the former chief minister added.

Responding to Nath's barbs, state BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi claimed that investment of Rs 1.75 lakh crore was made in the state during the last six investor meets, and four lakh job opportunities were created.

The state is committed to move forward from the current growth rate of 19.76 per cent, he said, and asked how much investment Nath succeeded in attracting when he was chief minister. Nath, meanwhile, referred to the inconvenience reportedly caused to some participants at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, saying it was regrettable and ''this is not the tradition of Madhya Pradesh.” On the claims about the bureaucracy supporting the ruling party, Nath said the officials who work honestly need not worry, but those who ''sport the BJP's badge'' and do not honour their pledge (to remain neutral) will not be spared when the Congress comes to power.

He also alleged that as the BJP, which contested the recent local body polls on the strength of ''money, police and administrative power'', has no popular support, it is trying to put pressure on Congress workers by filing false cases against them.

