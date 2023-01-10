Left Menu

Bolsonaro's son says people shouldn't link his father to Brazil riots

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 10-01-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 20:59 IST
Bolsonaro's son says people shouldn't link his father to Brazil riots
  • Brazil

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, said on Tuesday people should not try to link his father to riots that stormed Brasilia earlier this week, when supporters of the far-right leader invaded the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court.

"Do not try to create a narrative of lies as if Bolsonaro had any connection with these irresponsible acts," Flavio said during a Senate session. "Since the election results he's been silent, licking his wounds, virtually incommunicado".

