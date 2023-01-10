All Indians should make efforts to make India top most country by 2047: Shah

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 21:04 IST
All Indians should make efforts to make India the top most country in the world when it reaches 100th year of its independence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

After inaugurating a light-and-sound show, Jai Hind, at the Red Fort, Shah said during the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', Prime Minister Narendra Modi had envisioned it as a national, multi-purpose celebrations.

Shah said the nation has had many achievements in the 75 years since independence and it has successfully placed itself amongst the top nations.

The next 25 years is a period for collective efforts of 130 crore people of India and to see India at the top of the world and the prime minister has called this period as 'Amrit Kaal', he said.

Appreciating the efforts to showcase India's glorious history through the light-and-sound show, the home minister said the country was a seat of learning since ancient time and referred to educational centres such as Taxila and Nalanda.

Shah also said that during the eight years of the Narendra Modi government, the country has witnessed all-round development and the journey of progress will continue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

