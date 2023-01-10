Following are the top stories at 9.20 pm: NATION DEL40 PM-LD YOUTH FESTIVAL PM to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Karnataka's Hubbali New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Youth Festival in Karnataka's Hubbali on Thursday, an event that is being held on the National Youth Day which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda to honour his ideals, teachings and contributions. DEL62 UKD-3RDLD JOSHIMATH Preparations begin to demolish two hotels in Joshimath amid protests Joshimath (U'Khand): The administration prepared on Tuesday to demolish two precariously standing hotels in subsidence-hit Joshimath in Uttarakhand but faced protests from their owners and locals on the issue of compensation, while more families were evacuated from the danger zone as the number of affected houses rose to over 700.

DEL57 NCMC-LD JOSHIMATH NCMC meets on Joshimath, says immediate priority is complete evacuation of residents from affected areas New Delhi: The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Tuesday reviewed the situation in Joshimath where cracks have appeared in buildings and other structures and stressed that the immediate priority should be to ensure the complete and safe evacuation of all residents in the affected zone.

DEL60 DEF-LD PROCUREMENT Defence ministry approves capital procurement proposals worth Rs 4,276 crore New Delhi: The defence ministry on Tuesday approved three procurement proposals, including that of Helina anti-tank guided missiles, at a total cost of Rs 4,276 crore to bolster the combat capabilities of the armed forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

DEL48 HR-CONG-3RDLD YATRA Rahul offers prayers at Golden Temple ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra's Punjab leg Chandigarh/Amritsar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday, a day before the start of the Punjab leg of his party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

DEL47 BJP-NADDA-LD MEETING Nadda chairs general secretaries meet to deliberate on BJP's national executive agenda New Delhi: Ahead of the BJP national executive conclave, party president J P Nadda on Tuesday chaired a marathon meeting of its national general secretaries to deliberate on its agenda, with ''mobilisation'' of people to connect them with a host of events linked to G20 featuring prominently in the deliberations.

DEL59 EC-SHIV SENA Shinde faction claims to be real Shiv Sena before EC, next hearing on January 17 New Delhi: The Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena on Tuesday cited a 1971 Supreme Court verdict, which gave recognition to a group led by former prime minister Indira Gandhi as the original Congress, before the Election Commission (EC) as it staked claim to the outfit founded by Balasaheb Thackeray.

DEL46 AVI-DGCA-LD GO FIRST Bangalore airport incident: DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First; airline apologises to passengers Mumbai/New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Go First for ''multiple mistakes'' that led to 55 Delhi flight passengers being left behind in a coach at Bangalore airport on Monday and the budget airline has apologised for the incident, saying it happened due to inadvertent oversight in reconciliation.

BOM21 GJ-4TH LD FLIGHT No bomb found, Moscow-Goa flight takes off from Jamnagar airport in Gujarat after 15 hours, reaches its destination Jamnagar/Panaji: The Moscow to Goa international flight, which had made an emergency landing at Jamnagar airport in Gujarat following a bomb threat, took off for its destination on Tuesday afternoon after nearly 15 hours as nothing suspicious was found onboard, officials said.

DEL58 2NDLD COLD Cold wave conditions persist in north India, dense fog hits road, rail traffic New Delhi: Large parts of north India reeled under numbing cold on Tuesday with the mercury remaining below freezing point at most places in Jammu and Kashmir, while dense fog in the early hours of the morning hit road and rail traffic movement.

DES47 RJ-MLA-MP Rajasthan: Behror MLA seeks BJP MP's arrest over hospital firing incident in Alwar Jaipur: Two days after BJP MP Mahant Balaknath allegedly threatened a police officer over a firing incident in the Alwar hospital, Behror MLA Baljeet Yadav on Tuesday sought his arrest, claiming that he was pressuring police to protect his supporters. LEGAL LGD26 SC-CASTE CENSUS Petition filed in SC against Bihar govt's move to conduct caste survey New Delhi: A petition was filed before the Supreme Court on Tuesday against the Bihar government’s decision to conduct a caste survey in the state, claiming it was against basic structure of the Constitution.

LGD24 DL-COURT-WOMAN DRAGGED-PCR CALL Kanjhawala case: Court seeks reasons for delay in responding to initial PCR calls New Delhi: A court here has directed the Delhi Police to file a report detailing the reasons for the delay in responding to the initial PCR calls made in the Kanjhawala hit and drag case. LGD15 DL-COURT-LD MEHRAULI KILLING-CUSTODY Mehrauli murder: Delhi court extends Poonawala's judicial custody for two weeks New Delhi: A court here on Tuesday extended for 14 days the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and dismembering her body. FOREIGN FES35 CANADA-INDIAN-YUKON Indian-origin Ranj Pillai to become 10th premier of Yukon territory in Canada Toronto: Indian-origin Cabinet minister Ranj Pillai will on January 14 take oath as the tenth premier of Canada's territory of Yukon, becoming the second politician of Indian heritage to head a region in the country, according to a media report on Tuesday.

FGN53 NEPAL-LDALL PRACHANDA Nepal PM 'Prachanda' wins vote of confidence in parliament Kathmandu: Nepal's newly-appointed Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Tuesday comfortably secured a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives, with almost unanimous support from both his alliance of seven parties and the opposition. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN27 PAK-ECP-IMRAN Pakistan's Election Commission issues arrest warrants for Imran Khan, his aides in contempt case Islamabad: Pakistan's top election body on Tuesday issued bailable arrest warrants for former prime minister Imran Khan and other top leaders of his party in a contempt case. By Sajjad Hussain

