Zoramthanga inaugurates 2 projects under PMJVK

Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday inaugurated two projects under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) and a football academy in western Mizoram's Mamit, the lone aspiration district in the state. The chief minister inaugurated a Rs 549.91 lakh synthetic turf football ground and a football academy centre, which was constructed at the cost of Rs 80 lakh under the joint venture of Mizoram State Sports Council and TATA Trusts at Kawrthah village, about 40 km from the district headquarters Mamit. The synthetic turf football ground is part of the residential school project under the PMJVK scheme. Zoramthanga also opened Laldenga synthetic turf football ground, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 532.50 lakh under the PMJVK scheme at Tuidam village in the same district.

Inaugurating the projects, Zoramthanga said the state government is making massive efforts to upgrade football grounds in the state with funds earmarked by the Centre for such projects even though many important projects have been delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. He said that Mamit district is gradually witnessing development in various fields. ''Development is currently taking place in the western part of the state and will continue to do so in the future,'' Zoramthanga said. The chief minister said the state government is also making efforts to ensure that football academy centres, which are being constructed jointly with TATA Trusts, yield good results. He expressed hope that the projects would benefit the young in many ways.

Laying emphasis on the importance of good health, Zoramthanga said that drugs and alcohol, which has greatly impacted the health of youngsters, should be fought on a war footing. Sports minister Robert Romawia Royte and local MLA Lalrindika Ralte of Congress also graced the inaugural functions. According to official sources, Mizoram State Sports Council in collaboration with TATA Trusts has set up a grassroots football academy to promote grassroots football in the state. Sixty training centres are being set up across the state under the joint football academy for a one year period, the sources said.

