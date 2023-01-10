Left Menu

France to raise retirement age to 64 - Prime Minister Borne

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 22:09 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 22:09 IST
The French government will put forward a draft law aimed at raising the regular retirement age to 64 from 62 by 2030, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday as she laid out its reform plans during a news conference.

"I am well aware that changing our pension system raises questions and fears among the French people", Borne said, adding that is was now the government's task to rally public support for the reform.

Reforming France's pensions system was one of the key promises made by President Emmanuel Macron when he was first elected in 2017. The move is likely to trigger stiff resistance from France's labour unions and the left-wing opposition bloc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

