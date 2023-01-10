Left Menu

French state to gain additional 17.7 bln euros through pension reform by 2030 - Le Maire

The French government sees additional gains of 17.7 billion euros ($19.00 billion) by 2030 thanks to its proposed pension reform that will raise the regular retirement age to 64 from 62, France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

He spoke shortly after French Prime minister Elisabeth Borne laid out the government's reform plans that are bound to trigger stiff resistance from France's labour unions and the left-wing opposition bloc. ($1 = 0.9322 euros)

