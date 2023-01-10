Bengaluru metro pillar mishap: "Result of 40 per cent commission govt", DK Shivakumar takes jibe at Bommai

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday termed the collapse of the under-construction metro pillar in Bengaluru which claimed two lives as the result of the "40 per cent commission" government. The Congress leader said that there is "no quality" in development works.

"This is the result of the '40 per cent commission' government. There is no quality in development works," he said. Last year, Congress had alleged that the BJP charges a 40 per cent commission from the government contractors.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons in connection with the collapse of an under-construction pillar in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday. The collapse of the pillar claimed two lives including a woman and her toddler while left two others injured.

"FIR has filed against 5 concerned unknown persons in metro pillar collapse case at Govindapura police station," police said. According to the FIR, site engineers, metro contractors, site-in-charge officers, BMRCL officers, and others have been included.

This comes after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that an inquiry into the incident would be conducted. The Chief Minister also announced an ex-gratia for the family of the deceased. Besides, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation said that notices have been issued to the contractors and engineers concerned in connection with the collapse of an under-construction metro pillar in Bengaluru.

It said that an internal technical team would investigate the matter. A woman along with her toddler was killed after an under-construction metro pillar collapsed in the city. The woman's husband and daughter were hospitalised following the incident with injuries.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased in the Bengaluru metro pillar mishap that claimed two lives. Bommai told reporters that he has sought the details of the mishap.

"It's a most unfortunate incident. Instructions are given to order a probe to find out any lapses on the part of the contractor or other reasons. The family of the deceased will be given an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be given," he said. (ANI)

