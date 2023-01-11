Canada to buy U.S.-built surface-to-air missiles for Ukraine -gov't source
Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 00:00 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 00:00 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told U.S. President Joe Biden during a meeting in Mexico City on Tuesday that Canada would purchase a U.S.-manufactured national advanced surface-to-air missile system for Ukraine, a government source said.
Trudeau and Biden are being hosted by Mexico for a North American leaders summit.
