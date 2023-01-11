Left Menu

Macron acts to push retirement in France to 64, strikes and protests loom

The French should work two years longer to age 64 before retiring, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said, detailing an unpopular reform of the pension system that prompted unions to call swiftly for a first day of strikes later this month.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 00:24 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 00:24 IST
Macron acts to push retirement in France to 64, strikes and protests loom

The French should work two years longer to age 64 before retiring, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said, detailing an unpopular reform of the pension system that prompted unions to call swiftly for a first day of strikes later this month. The right to retire at a relatively young age is deeply cherished in France and the reform will be a major test for Macron's ability to deliver change in his second term, all the more so as social discontent mounts over the cost of living.

The reform is needed to keep more seniors in work and the pension budget out of the red, Macron says. The employment rate in France among 60-64 year-olds is one of the lowest among leading industrialised nations. Borne described the long-delayed overhaul as a facing up to reality. It must now be approved by parliament where the president has lost his ruling majority.

An Odoxa poll showed four in every five citizens oppose the higher retirement age. "Nothing justifies such a brutal reform," Laurent Berger, leader of the moderate, reform-minded CFDT union told reporters after a meeting of trade union leaders.

The unions called for nationwide strikes on Jan. 19. "I'm well aware that changing our pension system raises questions and fears among the French," Borne had told a news conference shortly before. "We offer today a project to balance our pension system, a project that is fair," she said.

Overhauling the pension system was a central pillar of Macron's reformist agenda when he entered the Elysee Palace in 2017. But he shelved his first attempt in 2020 as the government battled to contain the COVID outbreak. The second attempt will not be any easier.

"It's one slap in the face after another," bemoaned 56-year-old Frederic Perdriel during a small protest in the western city of Rennes ahead of Borne's announcement. "There are other ways to finance pensions than raising the retirement age." "BRUTAL, CRUEL"

Macron and Borne will need to win support among conservative Les Republicains (LR) lawmakers if they are to get the reform over the line in parliament. That looks less challenging than it did a few weeks ago after the government made concessions on the retirement age - Macron had originally wanted it to be 65 - and a minimum pension. Even so, LR is divided on the issue, so every vote counts.

Under the government plan, the age at which one can retire will be raised gradually by three months per year from September, reaching the target age of 64 in 2030. From 2027, eight years earlier than planned in past reforms, it will be necessary to have worked 43 years to receive a full pension.

Borne said France's neighbours had also had to raise their retirement ages. Nonetheless, political opponents were unimpressed. The Socialists, the hard-left La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) and the far-right's National Rally were swift to denounce the reform. Left-wing lawmaker Mathilde Panot branded the plan "archaic, unfair, brutal, cruel."

"The French can count on our determination to block this unfair reform," the far-right's Marine Le Pen said. Meanwhile, Olivier Marleix, who leads the LR group in the lower house of parliament, whose votes will be key, reacted positively to Borne's announcements.

"They heard us," Marleix said, while asking for more efforts to help ensure people can find work when they are close to retirement age. France's main employer association Medef also welcomed Borne's proposals.

(Additional reporting by Leigh Thomas, Stephane Mahe, Tassilo Hummel, Blandine Henault; writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Richard Lough, Alexandra Hudson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China propaganda against Uyghurs

East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China pr...

 United States
2
Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

Global
3
Cashbackduniya - India's Highest Cashback Paying App & Website

Cashbackduniya - India's Highest Cashback Paying App & Website

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023