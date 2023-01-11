Peru sets curfew in restive region in response to deadly protests

Peru's government approved an overnight curfew in the restive southern region of Puno, the country's prime minister announced on Tuesday, after violent protests escalated earlier this week leaving at least 17 dead.

The curfew, which will run from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. local time in the region, will be in place for three days, according to Prime Minster Alberto Otarola.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)