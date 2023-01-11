Left Menu

Biden plans first Canada visit in March

Biden told Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about his travel plans in a bilateral meeting at the North American leaders' summit in Mexico City on Tuesday, according to statements from the White House and Trudeau's office. The United States is by far Canada's biggest trade partner, recording over C$1 trillion ($745.1 billion) in bilateral trade in goods and services in 2021.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2023 03:01 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 02:59 IST
Biden plans first Canada visit in March
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden will be in Canada in March in his first visit to one of the United State's top trading partners since taking office almost two years ago. Biden told Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about his travel plans in a bilateral meeting at the North American leaders' summit in Mexico City on Tuesday, according to statements from the White House and Trudeau's office.

The United States is by far Canada's biggest trade partner, recording over C$1 trillion ($745.1 billion) in bilateral trade in goods and services in 2021. Biden's victory in the 2020 U.S. presidential election was celebrated in Ottawa and seen as an end to oft-turbulent relations between the two countries under former President Donald Trump.

The NATO allies have collaborated on security and defense, environmental goals, as well as supply chain disruptions. They've also coordinated their rebuke of Russia's invasion of Ukraine through sanctions and support for Kyiv. "I'm optimistic about the future and the near term ... it's going to be hard, but there's a lot we can do together," Biden said, before closing the door on reporters for his meeting with Trudeau.

Canada does have some issues with Biden, who canceled a key oil pipeline from Canada to the United States on his first day in office. Washington and Ottawa also have clashed over rules governing lumber, dairy and autos under the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement trade pact. The two countries were also at odds over legislation proposed the by the Biden administration that would have favoured American electric vehicle makers over Canadian manufacturers.

That provision was eventually knocked out from the bill after heavy lobbying by Ottawa and during negotiations in the U.S. Congress before the law was passed last year. ($1 = 1.3421 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

Global
2
East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China propaganda against Uyghurs

East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China pr...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global
4
Cashbackduniya - India's Highest Cashback Paying App & Website

Cashbackduniya - India's Highest Cashback Paying App & Website

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023