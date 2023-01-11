Left Menu

Countering China top national security priority: US House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2023 04:47 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 04:47 IST
Countering China top national security priority: US House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman

Countering China is going to be the top national security priority of the new Congress, the newly elected chairman of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee said Tuesday.

''This Congress countering the Chinese Communist Party will remain our top national security priority and we will finally get answers from this administration as to why the withdrawal from Afghanistan was such a disaster,'' Congressman Mitch McCaul said.

McCaul on Tuesday was selected to head the House Foreign Affairs Committee, now that his GOP enjoys a majority in the House of Representatives. Previously he was a Ranking Member of the Committee.

''This committee will be laser-focused on conducting rigorous oversight and passing meaningful legislation to protect our country from the many challenges the US and our allies face on the world stage,'' he said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

Global
2
East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China propaganda against Uyghurs

East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China pr...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global
4
Cashbackduniya - India's Highest Cashback Paying App & Website

Cashbackduniya - India's Highest Cashback Paying App & Website

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023