Canada, allies preparing plan in case Haitian situation worsens -Trudeau

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 05:31 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 05:31 IST
Canada is working with allies including the United States to prepare for "options" if the situation in Haiti deteriorates, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday, adding any definitive solution must come from the Haitian people.

"We are working with partners across the Caribbean and indeed, with the United States and Mexico to ensure that if the situation starts to deteriorate, we will have options," Trudeau told reporters at the North American leaders' summit in Mexico City.

"We have continued to stand with the people of Haiti and we will continue to ... but we need to make sure that the solutions are driven by the people of Haiti themselves," Trudeau said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

