Left Menu

Peru top prosecutor launches inquiry into president after deadliest day of protests

The inquiry comes after 17 civilians were killed in the country's southern Puno region on Monday - the most lethal day of protests since former President Pedro Castillo was ousted and detained last month.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 08:05 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 08:05 IST
Peru top prosecutor launches inquiry into president after deadliest day of protests

Peru's top prosecutor's office on Tuesday said it launched an inquiry into new President Dina Boluarte and members of her cabinet over violent clashes that have seen at least 40 killed and hundreds injured since early December. The inquiry comes after 17 civilians were killed in the country's southern Puno region on Monday - the most lethal day of protests since former President Pedro Castillo was ousted and detained last month. The violence continued on Tuesday with a police officer dying after his car was torched.

The attorney general's office said it was investigating Boluarte along with Prime Minister Alberto Otarola, Defense Minister Jorge Chavez and Interior Minister Victor Rojas on charges of "genocide, qualified homicide and serious injuries." Human rights groups have accused authorities of using firearms on protesters and dropping smoke bombs from helicopters. The army says protesters have used weapons and homemade explosives.

The president and ministers' offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The ouster of Castillo, which came after he illegally attempted to dissolve Congress, has ignited a wave of protests across the country. Protesters are demanding the resignation of Boluarte, the dissolution of Congress, changes to the constitution and Castillo's release.

Lawmakers on Tuesday were set to cast their ballots in a vote of confidence in Boluarte's cabinet, which is needed to lead a new government. Prime Minister Alberto Otarola has blamed organized attackers financed by "dark" money for those killed on Monday. Another 68 civilians and 75 police officers were reported injured, according to the ombudsman.

Otarola also announced a three-day overnight curfew in Puno, aimed at quelling the violence. Footage from local media showed looting of Puno businesses on Monday night, while Juliaca's airport remained shut on Tuesday after 9,000 people were said to have attempted to invade the premises. In a statement on Tuesday, Peru's ombudsman office urged peaceful protests as well as for prosecutors to fully investigate the deaths.

The office noted the "extreme violence" of the policeman's death, claiming he was tortured before he died, while also condemning an arson attack on a Puno congressman's residence in the city of Ilave with family members still inside.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China propaganda against Uyghurs

East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China pr...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023