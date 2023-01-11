Left Menu

Congress leaders are over confident; they can't win more than 80 seats: KGF Babu

KGF Babu was suspended from the Congress party on disciplinary grounds.

ANI | Updated: 11-01-2023 08:46 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 08:46 IST
Suspended Congress leader KGF Babu (Yusuf Sharif) (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Yusuf Sharif also known as KGF Babu, who was suspended from the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) for his anti-party remark, said on Tuesday that Congress can't win more than 80 seats in Karnataka. KGF Babu with his bodyguards visited the Congress office at Queens Road and spoke to reporters. He said that congress is in critical condition and is not considering real workers who are enthusiastic to work for the poor.

He also said that he's ready to spend more than 300 crores for the benefit of the people in slums and he'll build houses for the slum people. He said that the former MLA of Congress from Chickapete constituency filed a complaint against him for his statement about building houses and spending money.

"It's official that I'm ready to spend crores of rupees for the people, but congress doesn't consider real workers, it's unfortunate that the party which my whole family followed doesn't consider me," he added. KGF Babu was suspended from the Congress party on disciplinary grounds.

"Congress leader KGF Babu embarrassed the party in the KPCC office several times with his statements against the congress Party and leaders," said K Rahman Khan, the chairman of the disciplinary action committee that suspended him from the party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

