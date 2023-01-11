Audi Mexico agrees on wage increase with union, avoiding strike
Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 09:14 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 09:14 IST
Audi's Mexico unit reached an agreement Tuesday with its union regarding a wage increase for 2023, avoiding a strike which was set to begin Wednesday, Audi said in a statement.
The details of the agreement with the Independent Union of Audi Mexico Workers (SITAUDI) will be shared Wednesday, Audi said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement