Left Menu

Nadda to arrive in Tripura on Jan 12 to participate in BJP's ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’: CM

Claiming that the BJPs Jan Vishwas Yatra has so far received an overwhelming response from the people ahead of the Tripura assembly elections due this year, Chief Minister Manik Saha said the partys national president J P Nadda is all set to join the eight-day programme on January 12.Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on January 5 launched the programme in the state.We have received an overwhelming response from the people as we expected.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 11-01-2023 11:41 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 11:40 IST
Nadda to arrive in Tripura on Jan 12 to participate in BJP's ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’: CM
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Claiming that the BJP's 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' has so far received an "overwhelming response" from the people ahead of the Tripura assembly elections due this year, Chief Minister Manik Saha said the party's national president J P Nadda is all set to join the eight-day programme on January 12.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on January 5 launched the programme in the state.

"We have received an overwhelming response from the people as we expected. Citizens of the state were seen coming out of homes and blowing conches to support the yatra. It is a festival-like situation. Our national president JP Nadda will participate on the concluding day of the programme on January 12," Saha said.

He also said the 'Jan Vishwas Yatra', which is being described as 'Rath Yatra' in Tripura, is scheduled to end at Umakanta ground here on Thursday where the party's national president will address a gathering.

"Nadda ji will land at MBB airport on January 12 at 11 am and move to Lankamura, a border village on the outskirts of Agartala, to interact with the people living there. He will check if they are getting government schemes," he said.

The BJP president will have a meeting with the party's core committee in Tripura to discuss an election strategy before leaving the state, a saffron camp functionary said.

Noting that party leaders and workers will be ''election-ready'' once the "Jan Vishwas Yatra" ends, the chief minister said the BJP will release its manifesto for the Assembly polls in due course of time.

On being asked about an alliance with any party, Saha on Tuesday said, "As of now, there is no move for allying with any party outside the ruling coalition but anything can happen at any time as our doors are always open for all." In the next assembly elections, the BJP will exceed its current tally of 36 seats in the 60-member House, he said.

To a query on the possible alliance between the CPI (M) and the Congress to defeat the BJP, the chief minister said, "They always have understanding. Such an initiative was taken in West Bengal but failed. If any coalition is formed in Tripura, it will fail."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023