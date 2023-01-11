ED conducts searches in money laundering case against Maharashtra NCP legislator Mushrif

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple premises in Maharashtra as part of a money laundering investigation against NCP MLA Hasan Mushrif and others, officials said.

The raids are understood to be linked to a probe related to alleged irregularities in the operations of some sugar mills based in the state that are linked to Mushrif.

Premises located in Mumbai, Pune and Kolhapur are being covered by the ED officials since around 6:30 am, they said.

Mushrif, 68, is a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA from the Kagal seat in Kolhapur. He is also the vice president of the political party, headed by former CM and Union minister Sharad Pawar, in Maharashtra. BJP leader Kirit Somiaya had in 2021 alleged that the former rural development minister (Mushrif) indulged in corrupt practices by holding 'benami' entities through his family members and companies.

The NCP had then dismissed these charges.

