To keep democracy strong, we will have to make executive more accountable: Rajasthan speaker

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on Wednesday said the executive needs to made more accountable to keep the country's democracy strong.

He said there should be an amended in law and the number of House sittings should be increased so that the scrutiny of the executive can be done in a better way.

Joshi was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 83rd All India Presiding Officers Conference inside the state assembly today.

''To make sure the country's democracy is strong, we will have to make executive more accountable. Don't take me wrong...but we are governed by executive dictatorship,'' Joshi said.

''I want that there should be an amendment in law so that number of sittings is increased so that scrutiny of executive can be done in a better way,'' he said. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria were also present. Joshi also stressed on the need for a discussion on financial autonomy to assemblies and legislatures. He said if there is any need for amendment in laws for giving more financial autonomy to these law-making bodies then it should be done to make their work more effective. He also said assembly speakers were helpless and are like referee whose work is confined just to the limit of checking that House functions smoothly. ''Assembly Speakers cannot convene the House. It can be called by government or Governor. Business of the House is decided by BAC (Business Advisory Committee). The Speaker is like a referee to see the functioning of the House...to throw out if somebody makes a foul. They also have to hear that referee is not good. This is also unfortunate situation.''

