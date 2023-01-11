Left Menu

Cong trashes AIUDF leader's remarks against party leadership

The Congress on Wednesday termed as totally bogus and unacceptable the reported remarks made by AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal against the party leadership, and dubbed him as nothing but a mouthpiece for the BJP.In a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the AIUDF of working with an understanding with the Assam chief minister in the last assembly elections.The two worked out a relationship between themselves with the sole purpose of maligning and defaming the Congress and its leadership, he alleged.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 14:44 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 14:44 IST
In a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the AIUDF of working with an understanding with the Assam chief minister in the last assembly elections.

The two worked out a relationship between themselves with the sole purpose of maligning and defaming the Congress and its leadership, he alleged. Ajmal has reportedly alleged that Congress leaders in Assam have been receiving ''packets'' from the Assam chief minister at night.

''Badruddin Ajmal, MP has made the most unacceptable and totally bogus remarks against the Congress leadership in Assam. These are blatantly defamatory,'' Ramesh said in the statement.

He said it is true that the Congress and the AIUDF fought the last assembly elections as an alliance. That decision had not been an easy one to take for the Congress, he noted, saying it was taken in the belief that Ajmal will be a consistent and reliable partner and who would strengthen secular forces in the state and in the country. ''After the election results it became very clear that Shri Ajmal had worked out an understanding with the Chief Minister of Assam. The two worked out a relationship between themselves with the sole purpose of maligning and defaming the Congress and its leadership. ''Shaken by the extraordinary success of Shri Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra as well as that of the Bharat Jodo Yatra-Assam, the Chief Minister of Assam and Shri Ajmal have mounted this latest attack,'' Ramesh said.

''Ajmal is nothing but a mouthpiece for the BJP like some other parties like the AIMIM. He has nothing whatsoever to do with the UPA as he claims,'' the Congress leader also said.

Ajmal has been claiming that he continues to be a part of the UPA, but has been attacking the Congress.

