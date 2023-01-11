Japanese lawmaker Koichi Hagiuda to meet BJP chief JP Nadda today

Koichi Hagiuda, a member of House of Representatives, Japan will call on BJP president JP Nadda at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. Hagiuda is the chairperson of the Policy Research Council of Liberal Democratic Party of Japan. He previously served as Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry from October 2021 to August 2022 and Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology from 2019 to 2021.

He also served as Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary in former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration. He previously served as Abe's special advisor.

BJP's Foreign Affairs Department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said Japan and India have a strong partnership on several global bilateral issues and Hagiuda meeting Nadda will further enhance people-to-people outreach between the two countries. (ANI)

