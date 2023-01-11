Left Menu

Even enemy can't ignore devpt in Tripura under BJP rule: Mithun

Even the enemy cant ignore the development Tripura has witnessed in the last five years.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 11-01-2023 16:43 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 16:41 IST
Even enemy can't ignore devpt in Tripura under BJP rule: Mithun
Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty. (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
Noting that Tripura is on the path of development under the BJP-led government, actor-turned-politician of the saffron party, Mithun Chakraborty, on Wednesday asserted that even the ''enemy can't ignore'' the growth the northeastern state has witnessed in the last five years.

Addressing a gathering at Teliamura in Khowai district as part of the BJP's ongoing Jan Vishwas Yatra, the veteran film star said he joined the saffron party because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he is a ''big fan of his''.

''I have seen the massive development that has taken place in Tripura in the last five years under the BJP rule. All the BJP-ruled states have witnessed growth because our PM always cares about the welfare of the people.

''I have travelled across 70 per cent of the globe and very well understand what development is. Even the enemy can't ignore the development Tripura has witnessed in the last five years. The state is on the path of growth and prosperity,'' he said.

However, he did not specify who he was referring to as the ''enemy''.

The BJP national executive member said he is a ''big fan'' of Modi as ''he implements what he says''.

Chakraborty said Tripura would be among the best states of the country in the next five years and appealed to people to vote for the BJP to speed up the development pace.

Election to the 60-member assembly in the state is due this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

