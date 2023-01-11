Not proper for Kerala Cong MPs to make statements on their candidature: AICC gen secy

Amidst reported indication of several party MPs including Shashi Tharoor shifting their focus to State politics, the Congress on Wednesday clarified that the party has its own organisational mechanism to choose its candidates and it alone would decide who should contest in the upcoming polls.

Speaking to reporters here, AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala, Tariq Anwar said it was not proper for the MPs to make statements about their candidature on their own.

He was responding to a query citing media reports that several MPs were not interested to seek re-election in 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The state election committee would decide who should contest, he said.

''This is not proper.. we should see that... in the party, there are some procedures for the selection of candidates. So, this should happen accordingly. This is my suggestion,'' Anwar said.

The AICC general secretary's statement assumes significance in the wake of senior leader and MP Shashi Tharoor recently indicating that he would focus more on politics in the southern state.

There were also media reports that several serving MPs from the State would like to come back to Kerala and try their luck in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Responding to queries from mediapersons on Tharoor's reported Chief Ministerial ambition, Young Lok Sabha MP Hibi Eden today said anyone can aspire for the post, but the high command has to decide on that. ''Tharoor might be wishing to become the Chief Minister candidate but the party has not deputed him so far for the same,'' he told reporters in Kochi.

''Merit is not just the criteria...high command should also take a final decision in this regard,'' Eden added.

Tharoor, who met Orthodox Syrian Church head Baselios Marthoma Mathews III in Kottayam on Monday, said the members of civil society have been asking him to concentrate on Kerala.

''When everyone asks me to concentrate my work inside Kerala, how can I refuse them? Yes, I would like to,'' Tharoor had said.

