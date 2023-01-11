Left Menu

Cong promises 200 units free electricity for households in Karnataka ahead of Assembly polls

we Congress had promised to provide it three phase 7 hours and fulfilled our commitment while in power last time.

PTI | Chikkodi | Updated: 11-01-2023 16:56 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 16:54 IST
Cong promises 200 units free electricity for households in Karnataka ahead of Assembly polls
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday promised to provide every household in the state with 200 units of free electricity, every month, in the event of the party coming to power.

Projecting it as the party's ''first guarantee'' to the people, ahead of Assembly polls due by May, the Congress made this commitment as it began its statewide election bus tour titled 'Praja Dhwani Yatre' in Belagavi earlier today.

Named ''Gruha Jyothi Yojane'', according to the party, with the rising prices of essential commodities and the issue of unemployment, it is imperative that Karnataka deserves a government that thinks about public welfare and well-being, the Congress said.

To help Kannadigas ''fight the onslaught of price rise'' and save up for essentials such as food, education for children, and healthcare, the Congress on coming to power would provide 200 units electricity, free of cost, to every household in Karnataka, it said. Making the announcement at a party's convention here, as part of the state wide tour, State Congress President D K Shivakumar said, ''through our first guarantee of providing 200 units of free power to every household across the state, we have expressed our commitment to brighten every house with light.'' Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said, 200 units of free power every month is not only limited to Dalits, backward and minorities, it is for everyone, every household.

Pointing out that BJP had promised to provide 10 hours of three phase power, he said, ''did they give? we (Congress) had promised to provide it (three phase) 7 hours and fulfilled our commitment (while in power last time). Now we have said 200 units of free power and we will fulfill this promise at any cost.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023