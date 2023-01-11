Left Menu

Swedish government wants to build more nuke power plants

Swedens centre-right coalition government said on Wednesday it will present legislation that will enable the construction of new nuclear power stations.We are now changing the legislation, making it possible to build more reactors in more places than is possible today, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a press conference.It was unclear when the government will present the law proposal.Swedens environmental law sets a cap of 10 reactors, and new nuclear power plants may only be built in places where there are already reactors.

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 11-01-2023 17:23 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 17:17 IST
Swedish government wants to build more nuke power plants
Ulf Kristersson Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden's centre-right coalition government said on Wednesday it will present legislation that will enable the construction of new nuclear power stations.

"We are now changing the legislation, making it possible to build more reactors in more places than is possible today," Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a press conference.

It was unclear when the government will present the law proposal.

Sweden's environmental law sets a cap of 10 reactors, and new nuclear power plants may only be built in places where there are already reactors. The government want these provisions to be removed. The plan is to have the amendment enter into force in March 2024.

There are currently six nuclear reactors at three locations: Forsmark, Oskarshamn and Ringhals.

Romina Pourmokhtari, the minister in charge of climate and environment, said the new reactors may be smaller and must be built where they do the most good.

"We also see that other countries are building small reactors, instead of a few large ones," Pourmokhtari told reporters. "The legislation must be adapted to new technology." When forming his three-party coalition last year, Kristersson signalled an expansion of nuclear power, which previous Swedish governments had started to dismantle.

In October, he said Sweden's goal on electricity production would change from "100 per cent renewable" to "100 per cent fossil-free", which leaves room for nuclear energy.

The three center-right parties secured a majority in Parliament after the September 11 elections with the help of the Sweden Democrats, a far-right party that has entered the political mainstream after years of being treated as a pariah by the other parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023